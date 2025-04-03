O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,410,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 619,465 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,019,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,980,000 after buying an additional 311,117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.