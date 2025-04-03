O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $342.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.80.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.33.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

