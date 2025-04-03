O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 568.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Twilio by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,654 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.