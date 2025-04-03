O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IX stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

