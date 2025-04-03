O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $625.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $605.56 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

