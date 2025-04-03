O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,413,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

PATK stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

