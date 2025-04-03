O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 68,563 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BW LPG worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BW LPG by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Price Performance

BW LPG stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. BW LPG Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $22.31.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWLP

About BW LPG

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.