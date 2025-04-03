O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

