O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 989.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

