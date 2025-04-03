O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of O-I Glass worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Bank of America upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.