NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 2,805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

Shares of NWSZF stock remained flat at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors.

