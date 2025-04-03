Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NUWE opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

