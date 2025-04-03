Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 709,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,064. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

