Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 709,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,064. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
