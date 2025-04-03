Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

