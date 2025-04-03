Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NMZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 519,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,833. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

