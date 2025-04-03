Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

