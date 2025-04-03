Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
