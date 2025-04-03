Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 548,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

