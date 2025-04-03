Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

