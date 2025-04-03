Numbers Protocol (NUM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.12 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,834.15 or 1.00384515 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,607.21 or 1.00106130 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 772,284,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 772,284,412 with 762,221,428 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0182418 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,649,587.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

