NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.22. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $241,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.