Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

