Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

