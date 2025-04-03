Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $377.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

