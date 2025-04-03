Northern Trust (NTRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:

4/2/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $123.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $104.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. The trade was a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

