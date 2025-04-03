Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.78% of Northern Trust worth $767,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.69.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

