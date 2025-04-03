Norges Bank Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,130,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.13% of JD.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 280.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

