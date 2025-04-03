Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 719,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
