Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

