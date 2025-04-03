Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

