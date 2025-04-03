Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CURB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.