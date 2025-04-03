Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 180,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.13 million, a P/E ratio of 819.00 and a beta of 1.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

