Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

