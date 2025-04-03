Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Qorvo by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

