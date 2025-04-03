Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Elme Communities worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the third quarter worth $86,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELME opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

