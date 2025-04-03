Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,916 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 414.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

