Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $190.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

