NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

NIOX Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:NIOX traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 74.20 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 423,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,062.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIOX Group has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.04). The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIOX Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 127,454 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,196.32 ($13,240.25). Company insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.