Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Update

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,005,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 2,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance
Shares of NHMAF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.
About Nihon M&A Center
