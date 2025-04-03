Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 171 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

