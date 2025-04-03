Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 337,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

