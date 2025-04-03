Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oshkosh by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OSK opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.