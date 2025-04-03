Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock valued at $138,632,902. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

