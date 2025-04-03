Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NSC opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average is $248.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

