New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE:GBR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.22.
About New Concept Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.