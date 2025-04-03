New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

