New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,501,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.