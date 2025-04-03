New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $208,095,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,208,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $347.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $321.93 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.85 and a 200-day moving average of $400.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

