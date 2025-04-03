New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,257 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AER opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.