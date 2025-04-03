New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $8,601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $7,835,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $4,989,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $6.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

