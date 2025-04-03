New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $228.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $199.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

